Work for a Better Bangladesh (WBB) Trust organized a two-day satellite Ecocity World Summit 2020 on Wednesday.Minister of Planning, MA Mannan was present as the chief guest while Executive Director of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) Khondoker Rakibur Rahman, was present as the special guest in the conference.The theme of the conference is '#BuildBackBetterBD: Making our Cities Healthier for People and Planet'





The Ecocity World Summit is an international conference series led by Ecocity Builders that promotes "the understanding and development of cities that are ecologically healthy and sustainable, economically prosperous and fair, and socially just and caring.







Also known as ECOCITY, these inspiring gatherings of urban stakeholders from across the globe focus on key actions cities and citizens can take to rebuild our human habitat in balance with living systems." The first Ecocity World Summit was held in Berkeley, California in 1990, and has been conducted regularly since then.





