IHC pays tributes to Bangabandhu through poems



Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of Indian High Commission here has organized a virtual poem recitation event by 16 poets as part of celebration of 'Mujib Year' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







The event titled "Tribute to Bangabandhu- Kobir Konthey Kobita (Poems by Poets)" was organized in collaboration with Bongiya Shahitya Sangskriti Samsad (Bengal Society for Literature and Culture), an Indian High Commission press release said, reports BSS.





The country's renowned poets recited their self-composed poems showering tributes for Bangabandhu's statesmanship, qualities of benevolence, pragmatism and the supreme sacrifice he made for his country.





Bangabandhu is also reflected in these poems as an epitome of inspiration for the generations to come.Nirmalendu Goon, Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Habibullah Sirajee and Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury were among the poets.

