'None will remain landless in Bangladesh'



A discussion meeting was held at the premises of the Upazila Land Office on Tuesday on the occasion of inaugurating the help desk of the Upazila Land Office at Debidwar and distributing documents of khas land settlement among the landless.







Cumilla-4 (Debidwar) constituency MP Razi Mohammad Fakhrul MP has handed over the acceptance documents of this khas land settlement to 24 homeless poor families of the upazila with humanitarian assistance.





Debidwar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rakib Hasan presided over the function and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shahida Akhter conducted the function while Abul Fazl Mir addressed as the chief guest.







Upazila Parishad Chairman spoke as a special guest. Zainul Abedin, Vice Chairman Haji Abul Kashem Omani, Women Vice Chairman Advocate Nazma Begum were present on the occasion.







The chief guest of the meeting was Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Fazal Mir said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that no one will be landless in this dream Bangladesh of Bangabandhu this Mujib year, the government will provide land for everyone who is still landless.



He further said that the country is moving forward, now no one is lagging behind, there was a time when people used to come to the Land office and stand in long lines for services, now that scene cannot be seen, you are getting all the information about Land online.









---Fakhrul Islam Sagar, Debidwar, Cumilla





