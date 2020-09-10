Workshop on overseas employment held

A workshop on overseas employment was held in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmabaria on Wednesday. -AA



A day-long workshop on skills and awareness for overseas has been held in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, chairman of parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, inaugurated the workshop at upazila parishad auditorium at 11am on Wednesday.







Chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer KM Yeasir Arafat, the program was addressed by Upazila Parishad Chairman Nasima Mukai Ali, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mahbubur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Atikur Rahman, Social Services Officer Afroza Afrin, Upazila Awami League President Jahirul Islam Bhuiyan, among others.









---Sarowar Hazary, Bijoynagar, Brahmanbaria

