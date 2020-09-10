Kangana to be probed by police for allegedly taking drugs



Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra's Home Minister has confirmed Kangana Ranaut will be probed by the police over allegedly consuming drugs. The probe has been instigated by an old interview of Kangana's ex-boyfriend, Adhyayan Suman, reported by Indiatoday.





In the interview, Suman reportedly claimed that Kangana Ranaut had asked him to consume drugs. A Shiv Sena leader alleged that Kangana Ranaut had accused many film personalities of consuming drugs, "while some actors have accused her of being on drugs".







Shiv Sena and Kangana have been embroiled in a bitter altercation for a while now. It started from her harsh words against the Mumbai Police, regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case. This probe comes in the wake of Rhea Chakraborty naming 25 celebrities in Bollywood's "Drug Cartel". Kangana has been calling for the police to investigate substance abuse in Bollywood. Ironically, she's one of the first being probed.

