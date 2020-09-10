Akshay charging Rs 90cr for his web-series debut



Amazon Prime has been pumping more web series for the Indian audience in their platforms. And its new addition starring Akshay Kumar is set to be a banger. However, Akshay's debut in the digital format is going to charge Amazon a fortune. As reported by Filmfare, Akshay will be charging Rs. 90 crore for the web series.





The series will be a combination of action, thriller, and drama; these are particularly Akshay's forte. The series reportedly titled 'The End' was announced just last year. In the announcement ceremony, Akshay caught everyone's attention by setting himself on fire.







Reporters suggest Akshay was not keen on joining the web series scene. But he was later convinced after his son had pushed him for the show. The sheer scale of the project has already hyped up the fans. Nonetheless, no further detail surrounding the project has been revealed. It was delayed this year after the pandemic severely hit all productions.







