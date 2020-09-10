Actor Sadek Bacchu hospitalized



Veteran actor Sadek Bacchu has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with respiratory-related problems.The actor was admitted to the hospital on an emergency basis on Sunday, reported Jagonews24.





The actor started to feel sick since Sunday evening and then his respiratory problem started to become severe around 11:30 pm. The actor was immediately admitted to the hospital and is currently keeping his breathing normal under administered oxygen.





He will be tested for covid-19 soon, after which his main treatment will start.Sadek Bacchu has been away from acting for quite some time. His career in acting stretches over five decades in the theatre, radio, television, and cinema.He won lots of accolades and appreciation for playing the villain in the film "Chadni."







From then onwards he started to play the role of villains more often on the screen.Television producer Abdullah Yusuf Imam noticed him in a play at Mohila Samity and took him to BTV. He then acted in the TV drama "Prothom Ongikar" in 1974. He has acted in over a thousand plays since then.His first movie was "Ramer Sumoti," directed by Shahidul Amin.Sadek Bacchu is from Chandpur. He was born as Mahbub Ahmed on 1 January 1955 in Chandpur.

