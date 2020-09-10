Drama in cricketer's name 'Mashrafe Jr'



Mashrafe's name has a different feeling, a different emotion. He is the successful captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team. This time a serial drama has been made in his name.





The name is 'Mashrafe Jr.' Asfidul Haque wrote the drama. The drama is produced by Sajjad Sumon in the dialogue of Maruf Hasan. The shooting of the drama has started in Deepto TV's own studio following complete hygiene rules. Some parts were shot in Tangail before Corona hit.







Sajjad Sumon said, we have used only Mashrafe's name in the drama. Even after that I have contacted Mashrafe. Although I did not see him directly because of Corona, I took verbal permission. The main character of the story dramas great cricket. Everyone on the field called him Junior Mashrafe. That is why I have named the drama Mashrafe Jr."





The director also said that initially the production company of the drama has plans to make 300 episodes. However, there may be 500 episodes.





Shatabdi Wadud, Golam Farida Chhanda, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Runa Khan, Anindo, Hamim and others are acting in 'Mashrafe Jr.' According to the private television channel Deepto TV, the series 'Mashrafe Jr.' is likely to start airing in December.





