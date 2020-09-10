Actor Faruk in critical condition



Actor Faruk has been suffering from fever since last month and has had two admissions at the capitals United Hospital without any sign of remedy. Recently he was admitted to Evercare Hospital (Formally Apollo Hospital) on September 5 where he is going treatment currently, but still there is no betterment to his health so far.







This has been confirmed by his wife Farhana Faruk. While talking to Bangladesh Post she said, "His health was not getting better at United and so we shifted him to Evercare Hospital. He tested for TB here, but we are still waiting for the reports.







Talks are also underway to try and shift him to Mount Elizabeth hospital in Singapore for better treatment. But this corona epidemic is not making things any easier for us. We wish for all to pray for him for the bottom of your heart."





At Evercare Hospital in the capital Faruk is under the treatment of Dr Ebadur Rahman, Kidney Specialist and Dr Nikash Shaila, Medicine Specialist. They are primarily coordinating Faruk's treatment, says Farhana Faruk.





Dr Ebadur is the one who is in contact with Dr Lai in Singapore to try and shift Faruk there since his condition is still critical. It is being suspected that there is infection in his blood, but doctors are yet to confirm the source of the infection.







A board meeting will be held tomorrow regarding his treatment and how the doctors will advance further in future.It is to be noted that Faruk is a current member of parliament. He has also performed multiple charity works for the deprived people during the corona epidemic.







Faruk was born on 18 August 1948 in Dhaka. He made his acting debut in 1971 in the film 'Jalchhobi' directed by H. Akbar. He has acted in more than a hundred films throughout his career.







He won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for Lathial. And in 2016 he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Faruk one of the most successful heroes in the history of Bangladeshi cinema, has been serving as a Member of Parliament since 2018.

