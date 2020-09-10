Malan replaces Babar Azam at top of T20I rankings

England batsman Dawid Malan pulls into the leg side against Australia in the third T20 match at Southampton. -Getty



England's Dawid Malan has leapfrogged Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the best Twenty20 international batsman in the world, based on the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. Malan, 33, enjoyed a fruitful series against Australia, scoring 66, 44 and 21 in three games to guide England to a 2-1 series victory.





The Yorkshire batsman, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Azam, while Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who amassed 125 runs in the series, remains third. Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also made strides in the rankings, with Bairstow moving up three spots to reach a career-best 19 and Buttler rising from 40 to 28 after scoring 121 runs in two matches.





Australia, who had slipped to second in the T20 team rankings after falling 2-0 down in the series, regained top spot after defeating England by five wickets in the final match on Tuesday. The two sides will lock horns in a three-match one-day international series starting Friday. A flamboyant left-handed batsman, Malan joined Middlesex in 2006 as a 20-year-old and went on to become one of their lead performers in county cricket.







He went on to play for Middlesex until 2019, even captaining them in 2018 in all three formats, before switching to Yorkshire. He remains one of Middlesex's top scorers in the Twenty20 Cup with 3227 runs in 127 games.From 2008 to 2018, Malan held the record for the highest score in T20s batting at No.6. It still is the third-best score at that position.





Consistent performances on the domestic circuit earned him a place in England's T20I squad for the South Africa series in 2017. He made his debut in the third match, scoring a scintillating 78 off just 44 balls - the highest T20I score by an England debutant. In spite of making only sporadic appearances on account of England's experience-rich side, Malan has performed well more often than not.





He was selected for the Trans-Tasman T20I series, featuring Australia and New Zealand alongside England in February 2018 and emerged as England's top run-scorer in the tournament. He scored 172 runs in four matches at 43.00, including three fifties. He was the only England batsman to go past 100 runs in the series. Despite such a strong showing, Malan's next T20I appearance came only one and a half year later in November 2019.







Selected for England's tour to New Zealand, Malan lit up the T20I series aggregating 208 runs in four matches, tipping Eoin Morgan to top the run-scoring charts. In the fourth T20I, he scored his first and, so far, only T20I century. His hundred came off 48 balls, the fastest for an England batsman in the format. His 103* resulted in England posting a record 241/3, their highest T20I total ever.





In the seven T20Is, Malan has played this year, he has scored 224 runs, including two half-centuries. He was consistent in the series against Pakistan last month and carried on in the same vein to churn out even better performances against Australia. In three matches, he finished as the highest run-scorer of the series with 129 runs.











---Reuters

