Biplob aiming to win place in Test team

Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob during individual training. -Facebook



Leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob who shot into the limelight through some excellent performance in T20 cricket, now sets his eye to win a place in Bangladesh's Test team, BSS report. Knowing that Bangladesh has been searching for a genuine leg-spinner for longer version format for a long time, Biplob gears him up for making him available. But he also is aware that a place in the Test won't be a cake-walk for him.





Bangladesh earlier tried Juabir Hossain Likhon as a leg-spinner but he simply couldn't live up to the expectation. But Biplob doesn't want to be distracted from his way as he believes he has the knack of doing hard work, which could give him a scope eventually to make him available for the Test format. "





Ultimately every cricketer has a goal to play red ball cricket. I have that too, I will try my best if there is an opportunity," Biplob said on Wednesday. Biplob who has the ability to bat also, so far had taken 10 wickets in seven T20 International matches and at the same time, he made the team management happier with his skill.





The 20-year old Biplob, who hailed from Shariatpur, started working hard eying Test cricket but the outbreak of coronavirus put a hold on his intense job. "There was no scope to work with bowling during the lockdown, " Biplob said, adding that he is now working with googly and flipper, the two weapons that work better in Test cricket.





"But during that period I used to watch my own bowling videos and tried to figure out where there is a deficit, and where the improvement needs to play good cricket. When we start practicing, I start with leg spin.





Then I slowly started working on my googly and flipper. Hopefully there will be something better up front," he remarked.Biplob who is now practicing individually, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said he is gradually regaining his bowling rhythm.





"Usually when you bowl without a batsman, you don't know about yourself. But if you have batsmen with you, if you play against them, you will understand your strength by bowling to him. You will understand where to bowl, where there is a deficit," he said.





The BCB also started a small group practice alongside individual training and Biplob got an opportunity to bowl batsmen."It feels good to bowl the batsman. Everyone struggled to adapt at first but slowly when we practiced for a few days, now we all feel comfortable."





