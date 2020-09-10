Mithun, Gibson give their sample for corona test

Bangladesh national cricketer Mohammad Mithun during practice session. -BCB



National cricketer Mohammad Mithun and fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson on Wednesday gave their sample for the COVID-19 test ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.According to BSS report, Mithun's sample was not collected with 17 other players on Monday while Gibson reached Dhaka on Tuesday. The result of both of them will be found today.





"Mithun and Gibson gave their sample today (Wednesday). Hopefully their result will be found Thursday," said BCB sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury.A total of 17 players and seven support staff gave their sample on Monday from which national Test opener Saif Hassan and trainer Nick Lee were tested positive.





They are currently in 14-day isolation even though they have no visible symptom of coronavirus. On Tuesday, eight support staff gave their sample but all of them were found negative.





Bangladesh is highly likely to leave the country for Sri Lanka on September 27. After reaching Sri Lanka, they will start their main training programme as they are set to play some practice matches against Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team, who will also stay in Sri Lanka due to their series against Lankan HP team.





The itinerary of the three-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is yet to be released but according to the BCB, the first Test is on October 24. The first two Tests will be hosted by Kandy while the third and final Test will be held in Colombo.





Meanwhile, all of the eight support staff of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who gave their sample on Tuesday found negative for COVID-19, much to the relief of the board. "All of the support staff who gave their sample on Tuesday were found negative. No player gave their sample on Tuesday as far as I am concerned," said BCB sports physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury.





The BCB is currently collecting the sample of the players and the support staff for the coronavirus test as the national team and High Performance (HP) team is set to visit Sri Lanka in the last week of this month.Positive result of Saif and Lee made BCB worried as the Sri Lanka tour was approaching fast. However to their relief, no support staff were found positive later.

