No objection lodged on nomination papers

BFF chief election commissioner Mezbah Uddin Ahmed talking to media. -BFF



No objection was lodged over the nomination papers which were submitted by the candidates to contest the upcoming Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) election, BSS report.







"Today (Wednesday) the time limit for filing objections on nomination papers was 3 pm and no objection was lodged during this time ….our next phase is selection which will be held on Friday (Sept.11). As no objection was lodged over the nomination papers so we hope we'll be able to finish the selection procedure very soon….. We'll publish the final candidate list on September 13," said the BFF chief election commissioner Mezbah Uddin Ahmed to the pressmen on Wednesday.





"We have already taken the official preparation for the election … We are ready if more needs to be done depending on the situation, he added.Earlier, all the candidates, who collected nomination papers in the last three days to contest the much-hyped BFF election, have submitted their nomination papers at BFF Bhaban on Tuesday with huge enthusiasm.





All the forty nine nomination papers (three candidates for president post, two candidates for senior vice president post, eight candidates for vice president post and thirty six candidates for member posts), were taken from the candidates.





The legendary footballer Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, who has been serving as BFF president for the last twelve years, was thought to be the lone candidate for the president's post but the BFF polls has started to spread excitement after BFF vice president Badal Roy and former footballer and former national football team's coach Shafiqul Islam Manik submitted their nomination papers to contest against Salahuddin.





A total of 139 delegates are supposed to cast their voting right to elect a 21-member executive committee - president, senior vice president, four vice presidents and fifteen executive members - for October 3 polls.







