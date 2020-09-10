Coordinated global efforts must to fight Covid-19'



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that globally coordinated efforts are required to fight Covid 19. He further said that G-7, G-20, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and similar groups have big roles to play to this end.





AHM Mustafa Kamal made these remarks on Tuesday in a virtual conference in which Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, United Nations Under Secretary General Amina J Mohammad and Jamaican Public Service Minister Nigel Clarke participated.







The participants of the virtual conference discussed different aspects of combating coronavirus throughout the world. They laid emphasis on building up a global financial architecture for this purpose. The discussants also talked about international finance, remittances, employment, inclusive growth, sustainable recovery, credit risk and some other relevant issues.





Finance Ministers of more than sixty member countries of the United Nations attended the virtual conference. The minutes of the conference will be submitted to the 75th United Nations General Assembly which is scheduled to be held on 29 September.







