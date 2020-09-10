Ensure optimum utilization of govt resources: IGP to his force



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday directed all members of his force to ensure the optimum utilization of government resources in the best possible way.He came up with the call while addressing a meeting on the Annual Procurement Plan (APP) at the Police Headquarters, reports UNB.





Dr Benazir said logistics with high quality and advanced technologies have to be procured to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. Besides, he stressed creating an updated inventory of equipment and other instruments procured for the force. "Every piece of equipment will have barcodes so that they can be easily identified and managed," he said, laying emphasis on ensuring the accountability of the users.





Chaired by the IGP, the meeting was attended by Additional IGs of the Police Headquarters, Special Branch (SB) chief, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner and other senior officials concerned.







