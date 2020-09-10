Trade coop to be focus of Dhaka Budapest talks



Bangladesh and Hungary will hold a bilateral talk today to find out further opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between the two nations. It is expected that more than two instruments will be signed between Bangladesh and Hungary after the bilateral meeting, reports BSS quoting a foreign ministry source.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto will hold the bilateral meeting at 2:45pm at the State s Guesthouse Padma in Dhaka. After the bilateral talk, the two foreign ministers will hold a joint press briefing at 4 pm at the guesthouse.







The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh today. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will receive the Hungarian Foreign Minister and at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said the source.





In the morning, Szijjarto will first visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum to pay tribute to memories of the country's founding father and his family members who were brutally killed in 1975. After that he is scheduled to meet Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the secretariat at 11am. Foreign Minister Momen will host a lunch in honour of the visiting Hungarian minister before the bilateral talk.





Bangladesh Television will anchor a 20-minute interview with the Hungarian foreign minister while he is scheduled to depart Dhaka at 6:30 pm. Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh just after few days of the country's independence in 1971 while the diplomatic tie between the new born nation and the east European country was established on January 29, 1972.







