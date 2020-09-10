Yemen's rebels launch drone attack at Saudi border airport



Yemen's Houthi militia said it launched a drone attack toward Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport early on Wednesday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.





The attack came in response to "the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes and blockade," the television said, citing a statement by the Houthi militaryspokesman Yahya Sarea, reports Xinhua Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported that the coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Houthi militia toward the kingdom.





It was the third such attack by the Houthi militia against the Saudi border airport in less than a week. The previous attacks had been intercepted, according to the coalition statements.The airport under attack is located in Abha, capital city of Asir province in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.







Yemen hasbeen mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemen conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.







