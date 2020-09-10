Covid-19 could reverse cutting child deaths



The number of global under-five deaths dropped to its lowest point on record last year - down to 5.2 million from 12.5 million in 1990 - but Covid-19 could reverse decades of progress toward eliminating preventable child deaths, agencies warn on Wednesday.





The new mortality estimates were released by UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the World Bank Group, reports UNB.





Since then, however, surveys by UNICEF and WHO reveal that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in major disruptions to health services that threaten to undo decades of hard-won progress. "The global community has come too far towards eliminating preventable child deaths to allow the Covid-19 pandemic to stop us in our tracks," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director.







"When children are denied access to health services because the system is overrun, and when women are afraid to give birth at the hospital for fear of infection, they, too, may become casualties of Covid-19. Without urgent investments to restart disrupted health systems and services, millions of children under five, especially newborns, could die."





Over the past 30 years, health services to prevent or treat causes of child death such as preterm, low birthweight, complications during birth, neonatal sepsis, pneumonia, diarrhea and malaria, as well as vaccination, have played a large role in saving millions of lives.





Now countries worldwide are experiencing disruptions in child and maternal health services, such as health checkups, vaccinations and prenatal and post-natal care, due to resource constraints and a general uneasiness with using health services due to a fear of getting Covid-19.





A UNICEF survey conducted over the summer across 77 countries found that almost 68 percent of countries reported at least some disruption in health checks for children and immunisation services. In addition, 63 percent of countries reported disruptions in antenatal checkups and 59 percent in post-natal care.





A recent WHO survey based on responses from 105 countries revealed that 52 percent of countries reported disruptions in health services for sick children and 51 percent in services for management of malnutrition.





Health interventions such as these are critical for stopping preventable newborn and child deaths. For example, women who receive care by professional midwives trained according to internationals standards are 16 percent less likely to lose their baby and 24 percent less likely to experience pre-term birth, according to WHO.





"The fact that today more children live to see their first birthday than any time in history is a true mark of what can be achieved when the world puts health and well-being at the centre of our response," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.







"Now, we must not let the Covid-19 pandemic turn back remarkable progress for our children and future generations. Rather, it's time to use what we know works to save lives, and keep investing in stronger, resilient health systems."





Based on the responses from countries that participated in the UNICEF and WHO surveys, the most commonly cited reasons for health service disruptions included parents avoiding health centers for fear of infection; transport restrictions; suspension or closure of services and facilities; fewer healthcare workers due to diversions or fear of infection due to shortages in personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves; and greater financial difficulties.







Afghanistan, Bolivia, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Libya, Madagascar, Pakistan, Sudan and Yemen are among the hardest hit countries.Seven of the nine countries had high child mortality rates of more than 50 deaths per 1,000 live births among children under five in 2019.







In Afghanistan, where 1 in 17 children died before reaching age 5 in 2019, the Ministry of Health reported a significant reduction in visits to health facilities. Out of fear of contracting the Covid-19 virus, families are de-prioritising pre- and post-natal care, adding to the risk faced by pregnant women and newborn babies.





