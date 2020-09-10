11 die in Netrokona trawler capsize



At least 11 people including women and children drowned and 12 others were missing in a collision between two trawlers in a river in Netrokona's Kamlakanda upazila.





Kazi Mohamamd Abdur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Netrakona visited the spot and said that the incident took place when a passenger boat carrying nearly 35 passengers collided with another sand laden boat in the upazila's Borokhapon area around 9:30am in the Gomai River.Some people managed to swim ashore and over a dozen other went missing.





Locals and two separate rescue teams of police and fire service departments started rescue operation soon after the boat mishap.The identity of the dead could not be ascertained immediately.

