Floods may prolong till Oct: Study

Doctors, nurses and other employees of the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College and Hospital did not get salary for the past seven months. They abstained from work and demonstrated on Wednesday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Flood in Bangladesh may be delayed and linger until late October, AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster an Austrilian based weather reports agency came up with this information.







"The withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from northwestern India is already delayed and is not likely until the week of Sept. 13," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.







With the slower withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon, the Northeast monsoon onset in southern India and Bangladesh may be delayed until late October."Onset of the Northeast monsoon in India, can be delayed a week or perhaps more from its average Oct. 20 start date," said Nicholls.





Areas of northeastern India and Bangladesh, have all been hit very hard by this monsoon season. More than 200,000 people were displaced by flooding in mid-June in Bangladesh. Residents in these areas, and elsewhere, are looking forward to relief from the relentless rain and flooding risks for the remainder of the year.Monsoonal rains continue across parts of India this week, having residents wondering how long they must wait for the monsoonal moisture to retreat.





Two different monsoon lows will be responsible for producing multiple areas of heavy rainfall throughout the week."A weak monsoon low over the Arabian Sea, near Karnataka, will help to bring waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms this week," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.





Another low will hold over eastern India, near Kolkata, for much of the week, sending tropical rainfall into West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Ananachal Pradesh.





Over several days, widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain are expected in these regions. local time, an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 200 mm (8 inches) is possible.





This much rainfall, even spread out over a few days, will increase the risk for flooding in these areas, including the major hubs of India and Bangladesh. Floodwaters could build up in metropolitan areas or wash out roadways leaving the cities, resulting in remote villages being left stranded.









Leave Your Comments