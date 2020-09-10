'Opposition's role is crucial in advancing democracy'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the role of a strong opposition is very important in advancing the country's democratic system."To advance the country's politics and democratic system, the role of a strong opposition is very important," he told a meeting through videoconferencing from his official residence, reports BSS.







The meeting was held to review the progress of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel being constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram. Calling upon BNP to come out of the trend of negative politics, Quader hoped that the party would continue to participate in "the politics of elections" in the future.





"BNP is participating in the recent by-polls and all the local government elections, which is a good omen for politics. We welcome the BNP's positive decisions," he said.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no alternative to participating in elections with a view to taking the parliamentary politics forward and institutionalising democracy in the country.







Leave Your Comments