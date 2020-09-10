Give Tk 5 lakh each to N'ganj mosque AC blast victims



The High Court has directed the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd to provide Tk 5 lakh each to the families of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims within seven days.The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Khairul Alam came up with the order after hearing a writ petition on Wednesday.











The Titas Gas has to submit the money to the deputy commissioner of the district. The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to give Tk 50 lakh as compensation to the blast victims.





Secretaries to the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources, Housing and Public Works, Home, authorities of Titas Gas, Rajuk Chairman, DCDC, Desco, Mosque committee, Narayanganj deputy commissioner, SP and three others have been made respondents to the rule and asked to respond in four weeks.Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nur-us-Sadique represented the state.





On September 6, Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker filed a a writ petition with the High Court seeking Tk 50 lakh compensation for families of each of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims.More than 50 people suffered burn injuries in Narayanganj's Fatullah mosque blast on Friday night.The death toll from the incident rose to 28 till Tuesday.





