Home Minister unaware of probe report leak



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that he doesn't know how the probe report on the investigation into the murder of Major (retd) Sinha was published in a newspaper.





He said this while responding to a question from reporters at the Secretariat in the city on Wednesday. Asaduzzaman Khan said, "We can't say now whether the report published in media is true. We're yet to go through the report, we'll read it and then talk about it."







In another question, he said that they did not do right thing who leaked this report.When asked whether any action would be taken against the newspaper which published the report, the minister said, "We are not yet thinking about it."





"We will see how much of it is true and how they got it," he said.He did not make any comment about the report saying that it's a sub-judicial matter."If the court wants this report, we will give it to the court. We will make every effort to ensure that an impartial report goes to the judges," he said.





The RAB is currently investigating the case under the directive of the court, said the minister. "We don't want anything to be leaked which will affect that investigation. Judges don't want it either," said Asaduzzaman.The probe body, formed by the Home Ministry over the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Teknaf, submitted its report to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday.





