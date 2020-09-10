US lawmakers to stop calling Xi Jinping President

President of China and general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping. -CNN



Chinese leader Xi Jinping holds so many titles that he has earned himself a nickname: the "Chairman of Everything."

Since taking office in 2012, he has become head of not only the state, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and the armed forces, as is normal for the country's leader -- but also of multiple new party super-committees, prompting speculation from international commentators that he is less of a president and more of an autocrat, reports CNN.





Now a new bill in the United States Congress wants to strip Xi of the title "President," which most Western governments and English-language news organizations -- including CNN -- refer to him by.The bill, called the "Name the Enemy Act," was introduced to the House of Representatives on August 7 by Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.





It would prohibit the federal government from creating or disseminating any documents that "refer to the head of state of the People's Republic of China as anything other than General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, or alternatively, as General Secretary," according to a draft of the bill.





"The leadership of the People's Republic of China has gone unchallenged in its perverse pursuits of human rights abuses across decades," the bill reads. "





Addressing the head of state of the People's Republic of China as a 'President' grants the incorrect assumption that the people of the state, via democratic means, have readily legitimized the leader who rules them."





Xi's titles have been a topic of controversy and some confusion. None of his official Chinese titles include the word "president," or translate to it -- but all Chinese leaders since the 1980s, when the country began to open up its economy, have had that official English title in China.





Perry isn't the first to call for a change in designation; for years, critics have argued that this split in Xi's Chinese and English titles allows him to project an image of openness and representative leadership to the international community that is at odds with his authoritarian style and consolidation of power at home.





"China is not a democracy, and its citizens have no right to vote, assemble, or speak freely," said the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a US government panel, in a 2019 report to Congress. "Giving General Secretary Xi the unearned title of 'President' lends a veneer of democratic legitimacy to the CCP and Xi's authoritarian rule."









