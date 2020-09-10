UNO attackers must be punished: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke at the question hour in the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that those involved in the attack on Dinajpur's Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam must be punished as investigation in this regard is on to unearth the real cause and the masterminds behind the act.





She came up with the assurance while replying to a supplementary question from BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj-3 during the PM's question-answer session in the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday.





Sheikh Hasina, who is also the Leader of the House, said, "I can assure you all that the culprits involved in the heinous attack would definitely get punishment. Some people were already arrested in this connection and investigation is underway to find out the real reason and masterminds behind it.







There is no lapse in the probe and it will not take place," Harunur Rashid called upon the premier to constitute a high-powered probe team like that of the killing of Feni's madrasha student Nusrat to probe the attack on UNO Wahida Khanam as he expressed doubts that the local investigators could not do it rightly.





Sheikh Hasina reiterated her strong warning against criminals and stated, "I have earlier said in my eyes criminals are criminals. I will never consider what party they belong to. I will not even let off if they are from my party-this is my policy and I am steping ahead with this principle. You have already realized it."





The Leader of the House went on to add , ''Some people have already been detained in this connection and more arrests will be made as per the investigation.''"Many have guessed it as a matter of theft. Probe is underway in a right manner to unearth everything relating to the incident," she added.





Sheikh Hasina, who is also the chief of the Awami League, called upon the parliament members not to protect the criminals and said, "The people who are committing crimes and protecting the criminals are equally guilty."





Dinajpur's Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali got seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her official residence on the Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad premises on Thursday.





The head of the government came down heavily on BNP lawmaker Harun Rashid as he hinted at the involvement of the Awami League men in the attack on UNO Wahida.She said it should not wise to blame leaders and activists of her party as they have been working sincerely to reach relief and other necessary assistances to the people affected by the coronavirus, the cyclone Amphan and floods.





She went on to say that many of the Awami League leaders and activists have died after being infected with the Covid-19. On the contrary, the BNP government did nothing for the people after the 1991 devastating cyclone.





The Prime Minister said all the family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman except she and her sister Sheikh Rehana were assassinated on August 15, 1975 carnage. Unfortunately, the killers involved in the assassination were patronized by introducing the Indemnity Ordinance, she added.







Leave Your Comments