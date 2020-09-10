Chinese soldiers armed with stick-machetes deployed along LAC



Chinese soldiers are armed with stick-machetes during their deployment along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector amid the ongoing border tension between India and China.





According to Army sources on the pictures which have emerged, Chinese soldiers can be seen with stick machetes even with their rifles slung on their back.







As the Chinese Army is armed with stock machetes, Indian Army soldiers are not allowing them to come close otherwise there may be another violent face off like what happened in Galwan valley, said Army sources.







The Chinese troops had used nail studded iron rods during the Galwan clash in the month of June which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers including Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar, reports ANI.





An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were also killed, though China did not reveal its casualties in the clash. India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank.







It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh. India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

