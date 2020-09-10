Asian football body advised to cancel AFC Cup

Asia's football body has received a recommendation to cancel this year's AFC Cup over the coronavirus pandemic, an official told AFP.
The region's second-tier club competition has been frozen since March, and is due to resume next month in four host countries. However, three of the nine groups remain without a home.
Lebanon's Hachem Haidar, a member of the Asian Football Confederation's executive committee, said the advice to cancel will be presented on Thursday.
"There is a recommendation of cancellation proposed by the competitions committee, and it will be presented to us during the exco (executive committee) meeting via video link," Haidar said.
