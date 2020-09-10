Bangladesh wants enhanced cooperation with ISA





Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Rabab Fatima has stressed the need for increased cooperation between Bangladesh and ISA in the field of capacity building and technology transfer, as a means for achieving sustainable development goals.





She discussed the issue while presenting her credential to Secretary General of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) Michael W Lodge as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to International Seabed Authority.





Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the ceremony took place on a virtual platform recently.





During the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Fatima and Secretary General Lodge discussed the issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and International Seabed Authority, said the Bangladesh Mission to the UN on Thursday.





Ambassador Fatima said Bangladesh deeply values the role of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), especially in developing the regulatory frameworks for ensuring equitable share of benefits from deep seabed mining.





The ISA Secretary General expressed his deep satisfaction at the contribution of Bangladesh in fulfillment of the mandate of the International Seabed Authority.





Ambassador Rabab Fatima assured the Secretary General of her delegation’s deeper engagement in the ISA both at the technical and political level in the future.





Made up of 167 Member States including Bangladesh, the International Seabed Authority is mandated under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to organise, regulate and control all mineral-related activities in the international seabed area for the benefit of mankind as a whole.





Its headquarters is located in Kingston, Jamaica.

