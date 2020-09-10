Life, legacy of Bangabandhu recollected in Canberra





Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra, as part of its celebration of Mujib Year, is hosting a weeklong photo exhibition on the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre.





The exhibition, inaugurated on Tuesday, displays more than 85 photographs of Bangabandhu capturing his childhood and family life, his emergence as the undisputed leader of the Bangalee nation, final phase of the struggle towards independence, and Bangabandhu’s engagement with global leaders and at the international arena.





The exhibition would remain open to visitors every day from 10am to 4pm until next Sunday, said the High Commission.





Videos on Bangabandhu were also screened inside the gallery.





The inauguration was preceded by brief remarks by a select number of distinguished guests.





The speakers unequivocally appreciated the initiative for organising such an exhibition to disseminate the journey and history of this great leader.





High Commissioner Sufiur Rahman highlighted Bangabandhu’s exceptional ability to represent his people’s aspirations and articulate their demands that made him unique and distinct from other leaders before and around him.





He reflected how Bangabandhu with his non-communal and inclusive politics was successful in uniting the Bangalee nation to protest against deprivation and exploitation and spearheaded them to freedom that created an independent Bangladesh.





He also underscored Bangabandhu’s quest for peace that remains the cornerstone of state policy for his able daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she pursues peace and development.





The programme commenced with flying balloons in celebration of Mujib Year by carrying individually decorated characters of the Mujib Year.





Then the High Commissioner along with Australian dignitaries and leaders of political entities and study circles that promote and uphold the ideals of Bangabandhu placed wreaths at his portrait.





Following the COVID-19 restrictions and social-distancing rules, the outdoor inauguration programme was attended by more than 20 Ambassadors/High Commissioners, leader of the opposition of ACT Legislative Assembly, Senior representatives of Australian Federal Departments, members of diplomatic corps, leaders of Bangabandhu study circles and Australia Awami League, diaspora members and High Commission officials.





Photocards and booklets on Bangabandhu were distributed among the guests as mementos.

