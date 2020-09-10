Global Covid-19 deaths surge past 9 lakh





The global Covid-19 death toll stood at 902,141 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





Besides, the JHU data shows, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 27,756,335 by the time.





The United States remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic with 6,359,576 cases and 190,796 deaths.





India has become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic as the country’s total caseload reached 4,370,128 with 73,890 fatalities.





Meanwhile, the third worst-hit country, Brazil, has counted 4,197,889 cases and 128,539 deaths.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh's Covid-19 death toll surged to 4,593 on Wednesday after the health authorities announced the deaths of 41 more patients.





In the meantime, 1,827 others have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the country taking the total cases to 331,078.





Of the total population, 0.19 percent have been infected by Covid-19 and 0.0027 percent have died, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a media release.

