Beautician gang-rape: UP chairman among 7 sued in Keraniganj





A case was filed against seven people including a UP chairman for abducting a beautician and violating her in Keraniganj upazila on Wednesday.





The victim filed the case with Dhaka Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal.





The accused are Chairman of Subhaddya Union Iqbal Hossain, Tuhin Reza, Rahat, an informer of police, GM Sarwar, three police officers of Keraniganj Police Station-- Shahdat Hossain, Ashiqur Rahman and Shah Zaman.





According to the case statement, accused Iqbal, Tuhin, Rahat and Sarwar abducted the victim on her way home from the beauty parlour in Dhaka city and violated the victim after confining her here for three days.





Later, the victim filed a case with South Keraniganj Police Station against them but the accused put pressure on the victim to withdraw the case.





Last week, the seven accused of the case took the victim to a house and forced her to withdraw the case.





They also violated the victim again after confining her to the house for two days.

