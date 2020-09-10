Fire at Kewatkhali grid disrupts power supply to Mymensingh division









Mymensingh division experienced disruptions in power supply as a fire broke out at Kewatkhali power grid on Thursday.





Executive Enginner of Mymensingh Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), said the fire broke out at the circuit breaker of the power grid around 10:45 am, snapping power supply to the division.





However, the workers extinguished the blaze within ten minutes.





The work to change the circuit breaker is going on to resume power connection, he said.





Earlier on Tuesday, the transformer of Kewatkhali Power Grid was gutte by a fire, snapping power supply in the division.

Leave Your Comments