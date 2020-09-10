Covid-19: India’s death tally reaches 75,000









India’s death tally from Covid-19 reached 75,062 on Thursday as the country reported 1,172 deaths in the past 24 hours, showing an worsening situation of coronavirus.





Besides, the total caseload rose to 4,465,863, said the latest data released by the health ministry, reports Xinhua.





During the past 24 hours, as many as 95,735 new COVID-19 cases were registered across the country.





Still there are 919,018 active cases in the country, while 3,471,783 have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, showed the ministry's data.





Till Wednesday, a total of 52,934,433 samples have been tested, out of which 1,129,756 were tested on Wednesday alone, said the data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).





India is currently passing through the Unlock Phase-4, as efforts are being made to reopen the Indian economy which was badly hit during the strict countrywide lockdown imposed on March 25.

