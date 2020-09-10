‘Govt believes in freedom of journalists’

The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always believes in freedom of journalists, said RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly-constructed sixth floor of Brahmanbaria Press Club in Brahmanbaria town on Thursday.

Muktadir Chowdhury MP, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, said, “The pens of journalists are mighty. As the fourth pillar of state, the importance of journalists is immense.”

He urged newsmen to work for building a secular welfare state with spirit of the Liberation War.

Chaired by Brahmanbaria Press Club Convener KAM Rashidul Islam, the program was also addressed by Municipal Mayor Nair Kabir and District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker.

Brahmanbaria Press Club Member Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappi conducted the function.

