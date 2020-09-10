9th session of Parliament prorogued





The 9th session of the current parliament was prorogued on Thursday after only five sittings, which was another short session amid the Covid-19 pandemic.





Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order of the President after the valedictory speech of the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Six bills were passed as well as three other bills were placed in the House and sent to the respective parliamentary committees during the session held maintaining health codes properly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Speaker.





During the session, 38 notices under Section 71 of the Rules of Procedure were found. A total of 27 questions were received for the prime minister and she replied to seven of them.





The session received 661 questions for different ministers with the ministers answering 182 during the session that began on Sunday last (Sept 6).

