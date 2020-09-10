FM gets surprise gift from Hungarian counterpart





Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto has surprised his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen with a football signed by Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas.





Minister Szijjarto shared the happy moment with Dr Momen during a joint briefing after a bilateral meeting between them at state guesthouse Padma on Thursday afternoon.





Puskas led Hungary's golden team of the early 1950s, before taking Spanish citizenship and becoming part of Real Madrid's all-conquering team.





Puskas scored 83 goals in 84 games for Hungary from 1945 to 1956 and later played for Spain in the 1962 World Cup.





After leading Hungary to the 1952 Olympic Gold medal, he was part of the Mighty Magyars who became the first overseas team to beat England on home soil in 1953, scoring twice in the 6-3 win at Wembley.





Puskas joined Real Madrid and, along with Alfredo di Stefano, was the inspiration behind a string of domestic and European titles.





He scored four goals in Real's 7-3 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in a remarkable final at Hampden Park in 1960, and won the European Cup three times with the Madrid side.





Puskas, who was in hospital for six years with Alzheimer's disease, died after suffering from a fever and pneumonia.





The Hungarian Minister left Dhaka on Thursday evening wrapping up his very brief visit.





This was the first minister-level visit to Bangladesh amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Leave Your Comments