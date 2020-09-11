Covid-19: Psychological storm in mental health of Bangladeshi adults





Covid-19 emergency lockdown crisis can be stated arguably as the largest psychological experiment ever conducted in the world history. Currently, an estimated 2.6 billion people [one-third of the world's population] - is living under some kind of lockdown or quarantine. Bangladesh also experienced this emergency lockdown for 67 days long on a logic of minimum disease transmission and safety of people from an invisible enemy with a huge consequence, practically we are dealing with a sanitary fight against an invisible virus and that creates a perfect storm of mental distress by imposing isolation and heightening perceptions of risk of death and illness.





In addition, with health emergency- The Covid-19 pandemic has a profound and pervasive impact on global mental health as evidenced by panic-buying worldwide as cases soared and lead to long term consequences on Mental and Psychosocial health, mood-related and emotional outbursts including panic, fear, stigmatization, low mood, insomnia, stress, anxiety, anger, irritability, emotional exhaustion, depression, and post-traumatic stress symptoms by Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC). By keeping a side of other impacted areas, such as- economical or financial market crisis, mental health hazards, is a major concerning area- as Stress and anxiety disorder, the very predictable hazardous impact of deteriorated mental health, and create a range of variance of individual to individual.





Facing this lockdown, The WHO is also concerned about global mental health and psycho-social consequences over this pandemic (World Health Organization, 2020d) due to initiating new measures such as self-isolation and quarantine, that hazardously affect individual's scheduled activities and livelihood support that poses an increased level of loneliness, anxiety, depression, insomnia, harmful alcohol, drug use, and self-harm or suicidal behavior (World Health Organization, 2020c).







The recent survey by the Indian Psychiatric Society shows a twenty percent increase in mental illnesses since the coronavirus outbreak in India (Loiwal, 2020). Social Isolation is strongly relevant to depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline, and causes of reduction of flexibility factors of an individual such as self?worth, sense of purpose, and feeling valued (Novotney, 2019). The lockdown is proved as an effective strategy, perhaps it creates boredom and monotony among children, adolescents, and adults. However, despite such efforts to defeat this pandemic, we are not very sure what direction the pandemic will take in the upcoming days.





The study was motivated by the need to assess the mental health status of multiple sectored Bangladeshi people and relate some association with evidence. Hopefully considering limitations, this study sheds light on future broad-scale studies and helps to create effective guidelines, approaches, and psychosocial recommendations in such type of unexpected future crisis.





A descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out for 4 weeks [3rd-6thweek] of lockdown period covering March and April 2020, within545 respondents aged above 18 years, resident of Bangladesh, presence at the onset of Covid-19, and can access to a google format in Bengali. Purposive sampling was conducted by an online survey. Convenient research tools- pre-tested close-ended questionnaire, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale and WHO-5 well- being questionnaire was used to measure mental wellbeing. Chi-square test, the cross tab was used as the statistical tools to analyze the association and other statistical analysis.





Assessment of depression level was concentrated by various variables- age, gender, financial condition, occupational status, presence of comorbidity, mailing area and so on. Among 545 respondents- more than half [52.1%] of them were abnormal, 21.7% were in pretty abnormal and 26.1% were in normal depression level. In comparison, younger people, 18-30 years [56.7%] and males [67.3%] experienced more worsen mental health than females. Analyzing the occupational status, the unemployed population [13.9%] were the most depressed group where the least group was the retired population [3.5%].







Depression level status was found significantly associated with financial uncertainty, occupation, co-morbid patients with uncontrolled health status and Covid -19 infected dwellers, as p-value <0.05. 30.7% [n=242] of co-morbid patient's health status was deteriorated in this lockdown. Among comorbid patients, depression level was higher in diabetic patients 53.8%. 81.7% [n=367] and 61.9% [n= 143] of respondents respectively faced worsening the situation of dwellers of Covid-19 infected area and the death of relatives in Covid-19. Another statistical result was also measured, 72.5% [n=68] of respondents [home office] stated that, home office creates much mental pressure.





In fact, mental health illness will be a burning problem after lockdown. Common causes of psychological stress during pandemics include fear of falling ill and dying, fear of getting detached from infected loved ones, fear of less or no accessibility on a relative's funeral, avoiding health care due to fear of being infected while in care, fear of losing work crumbling businesses, fear of social exclusion, fear of being placed in quarantine, refusal to care for vulnerable individuals due to fear of infection, feelings of helplessness, boredom, loneliness and depression- counted as study findings.







In such a pandemic situation, using available online resources, delivering counseling package [empathetic and supportive] at home or in hospital can be proved as an effective solution for coping with stress. Initiating online mental health and counseling services at hospitals, community health care centers, could be an opportunity to mitigate this crisis (Liu et al., 2020).













Dr. Kashfi Pandit is a Manager, Public health, Good Neighbors Bangladesh, an international NGO.

This pandemic undoubtedly attracts everyone's attention towards public mental health, which needs to be formally integrated into public health preparedness and emergency response plans. Covid-19 lockdown leads to higher levels of distress, as well as a lower level of physical, mental health and life satisfaction, that seeks support from the therapist, practicing self-care, relaxation techniques and other innovative approaches; otherwise, we have to pay for this upcoming crisis.

