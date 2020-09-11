Diner Sheshe





"When a foster centre found a baby boy abandoned on the streets, they called me at midnight, asking if I would take him in. I was supposed to have him only for that night, but after seeing his injuries, I requested to foster him until he healed. I worked 24/7 to mend his wounds- the center and I got a skin graft done for him and nursed him back to health after the surgery.







It wasn't the first time I had fostered a child. My husband and I always wanted to adopt- but the timing was never right. We either got busy raising our 3 kids or taking care of our parents. So after the kids moved out, I researched all about it. 2 years later, I finally managed to register myself at the Family Services Center foster home and within a month, I fostered my first baby- a 2 month old girl.







I fell in love with her instantly- my husband and I bathed and fed her, and took her everywhere, from birthdays to weddings! After 2 months we had to let her go when she got adopted. I was happy she'd found a home but when I started putting her toys away, the memories came flooding back.





I cried for a week after she left- I learnt the hard way that fostering meant I had to be okay with letting go. With that thought, I kept going and in the last 5 years, I've fostered 13 babies. It still isn't easy, but the memories they leave behind make it a little better.







The baby I'm currently fostering is a colic baby- when I took him in, his stomach pain was so bad that my neighbors would hear his screams and come check in. I'd be up all night taking care of him- seeing him howl like that broke my heart. I tried every remedy- from homeopathy to stomach rubs, I even ordered a special swing for him from the US. With time, the pain finally subsided- he's been with me for 8 months!





Humans of Bombay, Fb

