Ecocity World Summit 2020 ends

The two-day satellite Ecocity World Summit 2020 ended on Thursday.The theme of the conference is '#BuildBackBetterBD: Making our Cities Healthier for People and Planet'The closing ceremony was presided over by President of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners Dr Akter Mahmud. Joint Secretary of BAPA, Architect Iqbal Habib, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation, Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Mayor of Rangpur City Corporation.







Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, MD Jahangir Alam, Mayor of Manikganj Municipality, Gazi Kamrul Huda Selim, Mayor of Meherpur Municipality, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Regional Director of HealthBridge Foundation of Canada, Debra Efroymson, and Executive Director of Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust, Saifuddin Ahmed were present in the program.



The Ecocity World Summit is an international conference series led by Ecocity Builders that promotes "the understanding and development of cities that are ecologically healthy and sustainable, economically prosperous and fair, and socially just and caring.





