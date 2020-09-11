SL cuts power for 21m after Chinese-built coal generator trips



The sudden shut down of a Chinese-built coal power generator has stripped Sri Lanka of electricity with the government saying that now electricity would be rationed across the island."





Power will be cut for nearly three hours every day across the country of 21 million people to conserve electricity", the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board said, reports Daily Sikh. A "technical fault" at a 300-megawatt thermal power plant near the capital Colombo left the nation without power for up to 10 hours.







The unspecified failure also caused the Chinese-built Lakvijaya Power Station a 900-megawatt coal plant which generates almost one-third of Sri Lanka's electricity to trip. "A coal-powered plant takes a few days to restart after a shutdown," a spokesman for the board said. "We will have the power cuts to conserve electricity until we are able to reconnect the coal plant."







The disruption is the worst since March 2016, when the whole country was without electricity for more than eight hours following a massive system breakdown. The power cut caused chaos on already congested roads in Colombo, with traffic lights not operating and police struggling to man key intersections.



Water supply was also affected as there was no electricity to operate the pumps.Sri Lanka generates just under half of its electricity through thermal power, with just over 32 per cent from coal. Hydro makes up almost 50 per cent and wind about two per cent.





Leave Your Comments