Macron says to seek common EU position on Turkey

A summit of seven European Union member states on the Mediterranean due to take place on Thursday will push for a common EU position regarding Turkey, said French President Emmanuel Macron, host of the gathering.





Relations between the EU and Turkey are badly strained on a number of issues, including exploration for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is at loggerheads with EU member states Cyprus and Greece.





Macron also told a press conference in Corsica that France and Germany were working on a coordinated action to show solidarity with Greece, where thousands of migrants were left without shelter on Wednesday after fires gutted their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.





Macron also said on Thursday that European Union countries should have a more unified position regarding Turkey but said the EU wanted to avoid any escalation in tensions with Ankara.





"It is up to Turkey to clarify its intentions", Macron told a news conference in Corsica where he will host Mediterranean littoral members of the EU for talks expected to include the bloc's strained relations with Turkey.Tensions between EU member Greece and Turkey rose sharply last month after Ankara sent a survey vessel to map out possible oil and gas drilling in territory over which both countries claim jurisdiction.









---Reuters, Paris

