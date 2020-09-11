Bit policing meeting held in Sarail

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman addressing a bit policing meeting at Boroibari Bazar in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Wednesday. -AA



With an aim to ensure pro-people police services, a bit policing meeting was held in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Wednesday.





At the directive of Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman, the meeting was held at Boroibari Bazar under Panishwar union of the upazila. Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the meeting chaired by Panishwar Union Parishad Chairman Deen Islam.





ASP (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman said, "The main objective of bit policing is to create pro-people policing through developing the relations between police and people and reaching services to the doorsteps of people."





He urged all to provide information to police for eliminating crimes like drug abuse, terrorism, dowry, child marriage, and violence against children and women. Bit policing activities have started across the country with a view to simplifying police services, saving people's time, building a pro-people police force lessening distance with service seekers.





At the directive of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed, BPM (Bar), elaborate programs have been undertaken to make police services public-oriented through bit policing.

