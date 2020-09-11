Construction of Bangabandhu Tri-Tower on at full speed

Bangabandhu Tri-Tower is being built at the Central Business District (CBD) in the capital's Purbachal area.



The piling and construction work of iconic Bangabandhu Tri-Tower is progressing at a great speed at the Central Business District (CBD) in the capital's Purbachal area. Power Pac Holdings Ltd Chairman Rick Haque Sikder, along with local and foreign experts, visited the project site on Thursday.





The Bangabandhu Tri-Tower will have a 473-metre tall 111-storey iconic Legacy Tower, wherein the 96th floor will be dedicated and symbolize the journey of Legacy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a museum, 71-storey Liberty Tower will represent the Liberation War of 1971 and 52-storey Language Tower will represent the Language Movement under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1952.







The three towers have been named Bangabandhu Tri-Tower. PowerPac Holdings Ltd and Japanese firm Kajima Corporation jointly won the construction job through a tender to complete the masterpiece. Several test reports, including soil test of the project and transportation management, have already been submitted to RAJUK. The draft master plan and design have also been submitted to RAJUK.







Recently, RAJUK has received an international award for the design of this aesthetic and smart tower. Modern solar glass will be installed outside all these environment-friendly buildings. An automatic waste-management system will be put in place in the CBD to maintain the urban hygiene and upkeep of the cityscape.







In order to protect the public utility facilities, such as the water supply, sewage system, electrical lines, and communication systems, an underground common duct system will be implemented. The boundary walls of Green Buildings will consist of walkways following the style of the Great Wall of China.







Eco-friendly electric bus and underground walkway that will circulate the entire CBD are planned to be centered on the Bangabandhu Tri-Tower.Earlier on February 19, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed visited the Bangabandhu Tri-Tower Project site in Purbachal new town area to see the progress of the project.





Ministry secretary, RAJUK chairman, Public Works Department chief architect, chief engineer and project director were also present there.The piling work of the iconic tower and the construction of 90,000-square feet temporary office beside Road No. 111 in Purbachal Sector 19, started with full speed on Thursday at the site.







