Sacha Baron secretly shot the sequel 'Borat 2'



Sacha Baron has secretly shot the sequel for his popular movie 'Borat 2.' According to reports by Collider,' Borat 2' has already been shot and even screened for a select few industry types.







There has been no revelation of the plot details but according to the source, 'Borat' is no longer the little-known Kazakh TV personality he played in the original 2006 movie. The public knows who he is now, so he has to go "undercover" to interview people.







One source described the film as "Cohen playing 'Borat' playing Cohen," but since we published this story, another source reached out to refute that description while still confirming the project's existence. Casting for the sequel has been revealed yet and the production house has yet to be declared.







20th Century Fox released the first film, but the Disney-owned studio is unlikely to be prioritizing R-rated comedies in the midst of the pandemic. The film was based on pre-existing IP created by Cohen, so it's also possible that he has retained ownership over the character and is free to do with it as he pleases.

