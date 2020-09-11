'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to end after 14 years



The American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021 after 14 years, the E! network said on Tuesday. 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, will air its last season early next year, the network and the extended family said. "





It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family said on social media. They gave no reasons for the decision, but E! said in a statement that it respected "the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."





Leave Your Comments