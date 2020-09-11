The Rolling Stones heading for big splash



The Stones are rolling on to another big chart impact with Goats Heads Soup, an album that ruled the national sales tallies on both sides of the Atlantic back in 1973. Rereleased September 4, Goats Head Soup is the market-leader on downloads and slots in at No. 2 on the midweek chart. If it lifts its game, Goats Head Soup would become the Hall of Famers' 13th No. 1 album.







The special packages of Goats Head Soup feature 10 bonus tracks with alternate versions, outtakes and at least three previously unreleased tracks, including "All The Rage" and "Scarlet" featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on the guitar and Blind Faith's Rick Grech on the bass.





