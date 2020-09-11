Binge brings 5 new original series this September



Five brand new originals will be released this September only in Binge. Among the contents, viewers can enjoy a family-thriller oriented telefilm and four dramas based on the stories that exist today in family and society.







The story of Telefilm 'Coupon' is based on surrounding various events of a family which has been directed by Nazmul Nabin. Zakia Bari Momo and Intekhab Dinar played the lead roles in the telefilm. The executive producer of the telefilm is RB Pritam.





Among the dramas, thriller based 'Hares' is based on the livelihood of the people living on the riverbanks. Written and directed by Wasim Sitar-actorls like Iftekhar Ahmed Fahmi, Nazia Haque Orsha, Hindol Roy, Nasir Uddin Khan, Anwar Hossain played the key roles in the drama.





'Amader Shongshar'- a complete family drama has been written by Maruf Rehman. Directed by Shahid-un-Nabi, Tamal Mahbub, Tutul Ahmed, Rumana Swarna, Sajjad Reza, Maury Selim and others have played different roles in the family drama.





Social crime based brama 'Noy-Choy' is directed by Farhan Tonmoy where actors like Mosharraf Karim, Rumana Akhter, Keya Akhter Payel, Hedayet Nannu have acted. Zakia Bari Momo, Shyamol Mawla, Shahjahan Samrat, Manisha Sikder, Riyad al Faisal Bappi acted thriller-based drama 'Celluloid' has been directed by Tanim Rahman Anshu.





All the dramas can be seen in higher definition (HD) on both big and small screens (TV and android mobile handsets). In order to enjoy the Binge original contents in Android smart phones, customers will have to download the Binge mobile app from Google Play Store. At present, there are three subscription packages available for android smart phones, which are priced at 10 taka per day, 40 taka per week and 99 taka per month respectively (excluding VAT, supplementary duty).





Customers with non-android TV can buy Binge device to watch contents on television. With a discount of Tk 1,000, the device cost is 3,999 Taka. This device requires a TV with HDMI port and internet connection. The monthly subscription fee for the service is 399 Taka.The Binge device can also be purchased from Robishop. For more information they have a 24 hours call center (01841024643).

