M'singh hit by power outage after fire again



Mymensingh has been hit by a power outage after a second blaze erupted at the national grid substation in Kewatkhali in a space of two days.The fire broke out at 10:30 am on Thursday.







Chief Engineer of Power Development Board for Mymensingh region Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter to journalists. Mymensingh Fire Service Deputy Director Abul Hossain said two units of the fire service rushed to the spot after receiving news of the fire in the morning.





The firefighters brought the fire under control in half an hour.He said, "Today (Thursday), the fire started from the panel board. It could not spread far this time. The fire was quickly brought under control."





Earlier on Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in the substation due to overheating of marshalling board. Firefighters from six units tamed the blaze after an hour.





Power supply was stopped to Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona after the incident.Rafiqul Islam said of about one million clients in the four districts of Mymensingh, 650,000 lost electricity supply.





"Only Mymensingh district is facing the power outage today. Repairs are underway. Power supply will be restored as soon as the repairs are completed, he added."Two probe bodies were formed by the fire service and PGCB to investigate Tuesday's incident.

##







Leave Your Comments