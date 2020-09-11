Sylhet City mayor tests Covid-19 positive



Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His sample was tested at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and found to be positive on Thursday. Muhibul Islam Emon, personal secretary to Sylhet city mayor, confirmed it.''Ariful Haque Chowdhury is taking rest at his residence and doing fine,'' Emon said.





Earlier on June 2, Ariful's wife Shama Haque Chowdhury tested positive for coronavirus and made a recovery later.In another development, Sylhet City Corporation's Chief Engineer Nur Azizur Rahman has also tested positive for the Covid-19.





--- Hydor Ali, Sylhet

