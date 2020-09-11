Riva impressed with friendship & hospitaliy in Bangladesh

Riva Ganguly Das



Outgoing Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das said she had experienced a quality friendship and hospitality in Bangladesh. Such hospitality and friendship are not available in other countries.She made the comment while speaking to journalists at a farewell program in Dhaka on Thursday.





The envoy said, '' I came here in March last year. We are going through a close relationship with Bangladesh. I always say that the friendship and hospitality we experience in this country, are not available in other countries in the world.''





''I had a lot of opportunities here. Many developments took place last year. The Prime Minister visited India two times,'' she added. The High Commissioner went on to add, ''Many of you told me that you would miss me. I would also miss you all.''





Riva Ganguly Das has been appointed next Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry of India. Vikram Doraiswami will replace Riva Ganguly as the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.



